Parks hosts palooza

Barb Slone | Greene County News

The City of Beavercreek Parks, Recreation & Culture hosted Lofino Plaza Palooza Feb. 8 at Lofino Plaza. This free event allowed visitors of all ages to try activity stations throughout the plaza which included demonstrations, crafts, games and more.

Visitors were able check out the new community meeting room, the multipurpose programming area and the expanded Senior Center as well.

