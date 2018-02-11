Posted on by

Soin hosting joint pain treatment seminar


BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center is hosting a seminar for people suffering from joint pain 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 in the hospital’s Kumar Conference Center at 3535 Pentagon Blvd.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. with a mini health fair and complimentary lunch.

At noon, Aram Donigian, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with Kettering Physician Network, will discuss options to help people find relief from joint pain, including conservative treatments and joint replacements. An active fellow in the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, Donigian specializes in orthopedic surgery, with an interest in shoulder surgery, sports medicine and fracture care, and knee and hip joint replacements.

The event is free but seating is limited. To register call 800-888-8362 or visit www.ketteringhealth.org/ortho.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

12:02 pm |    

Parks hosts palooza

Parks hosts palooza
12:00 pm |    

Wright State honors military at basketball game

Wright State honors military at basketball game
11:59 am |    

RTA Connect On-Demand to begin at WPAFB

RTA Connect On-Demand to begin at WPAFB