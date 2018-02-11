Soin hosting joint pain treatment seminar

BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center is hosting a seminar for people suffering from joint pain 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 in the hospital’s Kumar Conference Center at 3535 Pentagon Blvd.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. with a mini health fair and complimentary lunch.

At noon, Aram Donigian, MD, an orthopedic surgeon with Kettering Physician Network, will discuss options to help people find relief from joint pain, including conservative treatments and joint replacements. An active fellow in the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, Donigian specializes in orthopedic surgery, with an interest in shoulder surgery, sports medicine and fracture care, and knee and hip joint replacements.

The event is free but seating is limited. To register call 800-888-8362 or visit www.ketteringhealth.org/ortho.