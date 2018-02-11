Posted on by

Crooked Creek deer take a long look


Submitted photo A trio of deer paused to look at Greene County Parks & Trails’ Ranger Doug Mlynarek recently at the Crooked Creek Nature Sanctuary, 2565 Spahr Road, Bellbrook. Crooked Creek Nature Sanctuary is open by permit only but hosts several events open to the public several times a year. The 18-acre park offers hiking trails and a log cabin. White-tailed deer in Greene County can frequently be seen in groups this time of year as they “yard up” during the winter months.


Submitted photo

A trio of deer paused to look at Greene County Parks & Trails’ Ranger Doug Mlynarek recently at the Crooked Creek Nature Sanctuary, 2565 Spahr Road, Bellbrook. Crooked Creek Nature Sanctuary is open by permit only but hosts several events open to the public several times a year. The 18-acre park offers hiking trails and a log cabin. White-tailed deer in Greene County can frequently be seen in groups this time of year as they “yard up” during the winter months.

Submitted photo A trio of deer paused to look at Greene County Parks & Trails’ Ranger Doug Mlynarek recently at the Crooked Creek Nature Sanctuary, 2565 Spahr Road, Bellbrook. Crooked Creek Nature Sanctuary is open by permit only but hosts several events open to the public several times a year. The 18-acre park offers hiking trails and a log cabin. White-tailed deer in Greene County can frequently be seen in groups this time of year as they “yard up” during the winter months.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/02/web1_Deer.jpgSubmitted photo A trio of deer paused to look at Greene County Parks & Trails’ Ranger Doug Mlynarek recently at the Crooked Creek Nature Sanctuary, 2565 Spahr Road, Bellbrook. Crooked Creek Nature Sanctuary is open by permit only but hosts several events open to the public several times a year. The 18-acre park offers hiking trails and a log cabin. White-tailed deer in Greene County can frequently be seen in groups this time of year as they “yard up” during the winter months.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

12:02 pm |    

Parks hosts palooza

Parks hosts palooza
12:00 pm |    

Wright State honors military at basketball game

Wright State honors military at basketball game
11:59 am |    

RTA Connect On-Demand to begin at WPAFB

RTA Connect On-Demand to begin at WPAFB