Crooked Creek deer take a long look

Submitted photo

A trio of deer paused to look at Greene County Parks & Trails’ Ranger Doug Mlynarek recently at the Crooked Creek Nature Sanctuary, 2565 Spahr Road, Bellbrook. Crooked Creek Nature Sanctuary is open by permit only but hosts several events open to the public several times a year. The 18-acre park offers hiking trails and a log cabin. White-tailed deer in Greene County can frequently be seen in groups this time of year as they “yard up” during the winter months.