SALT meeting to discuss waivers

XENIA — The Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities will continue its monthly School to Adult Life Transition (SALT) program 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15 at the Atrium Center, 121 Fairgrounds Road.

The February SALT meeting will be the second part of a two-part series on waivers.

Sarah Combs from the Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities will share information on providers and housing options.

Students ages 14-22 are encouraged to attend the “SALT-TEENS” meeting that is held at the same time. The SALT-TEENS session will include a presentation by Bill Blumhorst from “Capabilities, So You Want to Drive?” as well as a discussion about identifying personal strengths. Pizza will be served during the student session.

For more information, contact Kathy Kleiser at 937-361-6444 or kkleiser@greenedd.org.