Xenia Y to hold annual fitness program

XENIA — The 10th Annual Move2Lose Program starts Feb. 19 at the Xenia YMCA.

In this program, participants will exercise in a small group with a certified trainer twice a week for 10 weeks. During the 20 total sessions, participants will be provided with five nutrition classes, exercises catered to specific needs and abilities, as well as a variety of take-home exercises and team support. Participats will receive a T-shirt and weekly newsletters to update them on how teams are doing at the Y.

At the conclusion of the session, there will be a 5K celebration for all participants in the YMCA of Greater Dayton Association. Every Move2Lose participant will receive a shirt for participating in the 5K.

Valuable prizes are awarded to teams with the highest percentage of weight loss across the Dayton Y Association.

For more information, call 937-376-9622.