Faith Community holding blood drive

XENIA — Faith Community United Methodist Church in Xenia will join with Community Blood Center in hosting a community blood drive 2-6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 19 in the community center.

The knit “Blood Donor” winter beanie is free to everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The cozy knit beanie is dark charcoal with “Blood Donor” in a blue-striped band and topped off with a speckled gray pom-pom. It’s a gift to everyone who registers to donate with CBC through Saturday, Feb. 24 at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

With the cold winter and severe flu season, CBC is being especially cautious about maintaining the regional blood supply. Donors who must miss an appointment to donate are asked to reschedule as soon as possible.

CBC is also focusing in 2018 on recruiting more platelet and plasma donors. The automated process of giving platelets and plasma is called “apheresis” and the number of these special donors is dwindling. CBC’s most dedicated donors are ageing, with about 53 percent of the donor base now over the age of 50.

CBC is calling on young people to become the “next generation of donors” and asking new and current donors to help CBC meet the challenges of the future by becoming apheresis donors.

The church is at 100 Country Club Drive in Xenia.