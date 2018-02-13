Posted on by

Jazz tunes alive in Cedarville

Submitted photos Cedarville University Jazz Band, directed by Chet Jenkins, and Cedarville High School Jazz Band, directed by Jason Mahan, performed Feb. 10 at the Cedarville Opera House. CHS performed jazz and rock standards like “It Don’t Mean a Thing If it Ain’t Got that Swing” with vocalist Maddie Bigham. The university’s band followed with love tunes including Count Basie Orchestra’s arrangement of the Ray Charles classic, “I Can’t Stop Loving You.” The two bands ended the concert with a combined performance.


Cedarville University Jazz Band, directed by Chet Jenkins, and Cedarville High School Jazz Band, directed by Jason Mahan, performed Feb. 10 at the Cedarville Opera House. CHS performed jazz and rock standards like “It Don’t Mean a Thing If it Ain’t Got that Swing” with vocalist Maddie Bigham. The university’s band followed with love tunes including Count Basie Orchestra’s arrangement of the Ray Charles classic, “I Can’t Stop Loving You.” The two bands ended the concert with a combined performance.

