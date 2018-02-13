CU marketing and communications VP adds to responsibilities

CEDARVILLE — Dr. Janice Supplee, vice president for marketing and communications since 2016, has been named the new dean of graduate studies at Cedarville University.

The added responsibility is not new to Supplee, who last year served in both roles, the graduate studies function on an interim basis. Cedarville enrolls 417 online and residential students in its graduate programs, which include a doctoral degree in pharmacy; master’s degrees in business, divinity, ministry and nursing; and a graduate reading certificate.

Supplee has served at Cedarville since 1995 and has been a member of the president’s cabinet since 2009. She became the vice president for enrollment management and marketing in 2009 and transitioned to her current leadership responsibilities for marketing and communications in November 2016.

“Our strategic goals for graduate programs reflect a passion to equip highly skilled professionals who are committed to living out their faith in the workplace,” Supplee said. “We are looking at new program opportunities that serve the local church and advance Cedarville’s successful health care and professional degree programs. We are also proposing an appropriate long-term structure for graduate programs that organizationally will continue to foster a thriving graduate student culture.”

Current goals for graduate studies include maintaining momentum within existing programs, seeking maximum potential in every degree and continuing to add specialized tracks for students to follow in their concentrated field.

“We have intentionally made certain that our graduate programs — whether delivered online or on campus — have the same level of excellence that Cedarville’s undergraduate programs are known for,” Supplee said. “Quality faculty, practical experiences and a biblical worldview are woven into every course Cedarville offers. We equip students to use their vocations to share the gospel and minister to others.”

Supplee earned her bachelor’s degree in organizational communication from Cedarville University in 1986. She received a Master of Business Administration from Wright State University in 2001. In 2014, Supplee earned a doctorate in educational studies from the University of Nebraska.