Love for pets translates into new business

BEAVERCREEK — Marshal Anderson, a retired resident in the Beavercreek area, recently relocated his pet sitting business. Beginning in December, he began Petsitters of Miami Valley and is looking forward to meeting the area’s pets, animals and others.

“Originally, I started the business with my neighbor in Monroe, Mich. about three to four years ago,” said Anderson. “It was a very successful business and I’m looking forward to starting it here.”

Before getting started, Anderson likes to meet his client’s and animals for a “meet and greet.” This meeting provides the client a time to not only provide the requirements of their animals, but also to get to know Anderson, as well. Because, of course, finding a great pet sitter is as important as finding a great babysitter.

But, his services don’t start and end with pet sitting. He provides services to not only domesticated animals, but also excotic, rare, and farm animals. He will feed them, walk them, provide medication, injections, or whatever is needed. His services can be scheduled for one day to weeks at a time, in-home.

To add security to your home, while on vacation or away, his services also include turning off and on lights, taking in the mail, shoveling snow, and other services to make it look like someone is home. Just adding another layer to pet sitting.

“At the time of the meet and greet, client’s usually provide a key to their home, which I secure in a safe. This is also nice to clients that may work late or can’t get their pet to and from appointments and need help,” Anderson said. “I’m just a phone call away and am there to ensure that your pet is taking care of in my client’s place.”

Petsitters of Miami Valley is insured and bonded. Transportation services are also available and a signed vet authorization is also requested, in case your pet gets sick during Anderson’s care. Anderson is also certified and trained by the Red Cross to administer CPR to both cats and dogs and provide medication to animals.

“Some clients worry about taking their pets to a kennel because of things like kennel cough,” Anderson said. “In the State of Ohio recently there has been a flu strain going around and dogs are getting upper respiratory infections. Two dogs have already died from it. So, people are really cautious about having their dogs around large groups.”

Because Anderson has three dogs and two cats of his own, he works closely with Dr. Bowman at Alpha Veterinary Clinic on Dayton-Xenia Road. “She is available to assist me in any way she can if I have questions.”

“We’ve had a lot of different types of clients,” Anderson said. “I’m open to anything needed for pets and animals.”

Petsitters of Miami Valley provides services in Greene and Montgomery counties. There is a base charge and additional charges for other services will be discussed during the meet and greet.

“I’m available 24/7, even short notice,” Anderson said.

To contact Anderson and Petsitters of Miami Valley call 937-956-2222, or visit them on Facebook.

Danielle Coots | News-Current Marshal Anderson is a retired resident in Beavercreek with a new business Petsitters of Miami Valley. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/02/web1_20171220_192404-0-NEW.jpg Danielle Coots | News-Current Marshal Anderson is a retired resident in Beavercreek with a new business Petsitters of Miami Valley.

By Danielle Coots For the News Current

Danielle Coots is a freelance writer for Greene County News.

