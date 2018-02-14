Education Digest

UD students earn degrees

DAYTON — The University of Dayton announced its December 2017 graduates. The following local students were among the approximately 500 undergraduates who received their degrees: Jacob Johnson, Briana Moore, Alexandra Nelms, David Saintignon and Mary Timko of Beavercreek and Aj Miesle of Bellbrook.

Students named dean’s list

PAINESVILLE — Lake Erie College local students were named to the Fall 2017 Dean’s List. This distinction is reserved for degree-seeking students who have earned at least nine semester hours of credits at the College during a single academic term and achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

The following Greene County students were named to the list: Madison Dacri-Kim and Jessica Pepera both of Beavercreek.

AU Dean’s List

ASHLAND — The following students have been named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Ashland University.

Alyssa Ferrell of Spring Valley is majoring in integrated language arts. Ferrell is a 2015 graduate of Xenia High School. Raygn Cokes of Xenia is majoring in fashion merchandise. Cokes is a 2017 graduate of Xenia High School. Christopher Sticka of Xenia majoring in criminal justice. Sticka is a 2010 graduate of Carroll High School. Tyler Seymour of Beavercreek is majoring in finance. Seymour is a 2014 graduate of Carroll High School. Anthony Grundy of Fairborn is majoring in business management. Grundy is a 2014 graduate of Fairborn High School. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be enrolled full time at Ashland University and achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

WU fall dean’s list

SPRINGFIELD — Wittenberg University regularly recognizes students who maintain high educational standards. These students maintained a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the 2017 fall semester and earned a place on the dean’s list. The following Greene County students were recognized:

Anna-Claire Crichton, Thomas Leisher, Kyla McGee, Katherine Robinson all of Beavercreek; Shaelyn Sakos, Emory Schweitzer both of Fairborn; Morgan Siefert and Grace Huffman of Xenia.

Webb spends fall abroad

OXFORD — Miami University student Josephine Webb spent the fall 2017 semester in Japan as part of a study abroad group. Webb, from Xenia is majoring in international studies.

ONU locals make list

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Olivet Nazarene University congratulates all students named to the dean’s list during the fall 2017 semester. Area students who achieved this honor are: Madison Castle and Caleb Coe both of Xenia.

To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Local list announced

QUINCY, Ill. — Quincy University released its dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual dean’s list. Greene County resident Alexa Low of Beavercreek was named to that list.

County residents make list

AKRON — University of Akron fall 2017 dean’s list was announced. To be eligible students maintained a semester GPA of 3.500 – 3.999, and were enrolled in 12 or more credit hours. The following Greene County residents were named: Shaylynn Green of Yellow Springs majoring in mechanical engineering and Reed Jacobsen of Yellow Springs majoring in computer engineering.

Fall graduates

AKRON —The University of Akron recently announced its fall graduate list. More than 1,130 students received degrees. Among those were: Jade Marshall of Xenia who earned a bachelor of arts in media studies; Brielle Jacobs of Beavercreek earned a master of science statistics.

Cedarville University honor list

CEDARVILLE — The following local Cedarville University Students were neamed to the fall 2017 dean’s honor list: Jacob Cole, Savannah Hart, Jaime Kirtland, Gregg Mendel, Eleanor Raquet, Hannah-Grace Wojick, Bethany Wolfe, all of Beavercreek;

Daniel Ackerman, Emily Barron, Kylie Beste, Molly Bolender, Lindy Carr, Reese Clendening, Alex Crouch, Michaela Crouch, Miranda Dyson, Matthew Entner, Madelyn Fawcett, Dacia Moss, Naomi Harward, Hayley Hasty, Connor Haynes, Jodi Johnson, Timothy Kohl, Kayla Pahl, Joshua Perez, Joseph Ries, Elizabeth Sizer, Jeremy Smith, Sidney Spottswood, all of Cedarville; Jonathon Grunenwald, Andrew Perkins, Chelsea Perkins, all of Fairborn; Megan Haymond, Abigail O’Neel of Spring Valley; Josiah Lansford of Jamestown; Hanna Bahorik, Caroline Clauson, Victoria Denen, Jacob Mach, Kiley Mach, Rebekah McClain, Andrew McKay, Isaac Nelson, Nathan O’Neel, Alexandra Paris, Morgan Phillips, Jesse Russell, Karolyn Sabo, Christy Schloemer, all of Xenia.

This recognition requires a 3.75 GPA or above for the semester, and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

UA fall list

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama announced dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0. Te UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load. Those students include:

Dean’s list students include: Carrie Schmitt of Bellbrook and Alexander Naff of Beavercreek and President’s list: Carson Derringer of Beavercreek.

Green recognized

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Ind. announced the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester. Beavercreek resident Haley Green was named to that list. To earn academic honors a student must achieve a grade point average of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have at least 12 graded credit hours.

John Carroll list

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS — John Carroll University announces its fall 2017 dean’s list. The following Greene County residents were named to that list: Joshua Hughes of Dayton, Chloe Ruggiero of Spring Valley and Landon Rhoads of Yellow Springs.

Students eligible for the dean’s list must have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours within one semester and have a quality grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Oldiges makes list

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma City University announced that Craig Oldiges of Xenia has been named to president’s honor roll for the fall 2017 semester. Students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours during a semester and maintain a GPA of 3.9 or higher to meet the President’s Honor Roll requirements.

Gayheart honored

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Corey J. Gayheart of Fairborn has been named to the dean’s list in the University of Notre Dame’s College of Arts and Letters for outstanding scholarship during the fall 2017 semester. Students who achieve dean’s honors at Notre Dame represent the top 30 percent of students in their college.

