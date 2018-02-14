Disc golf course shapes up for grand opening

BEAVERCREEK — Numerous improvements are being completed at Greene County Parks & Trails’ Karohl Park Disc Golf Course, 2940 Hohl Drive, as the 18-hole course prepares for its official grand opening later this year.

The course is currently open to the public as continued improvements are made.

“We know how excited the disc golf community is about this new disc golf course,” said GCP&T Director Jon Dobney. “With all of the improvements completed by spring, the course will be ready for players to enjoy and will be open to the public sunrise to sunset, seven days a week.”

A new parking lot will be installed this winter as well as signature board park fencing, concrete T-pads, improvements made to the historic barn on the property, four boardwalk bridges built and a corn crib that will be re-purposed as a course layout kiosk with seating from the former Blue Jacket amphitheater at Caesars Ford Reserve.

Course sponsors include Kettering Health Network; Lowes Home Improvement; Michael Haschke/Staff Sgt. Wesley Williams, killed in action, Afghanistan, 2012; Andrew Harmon/Brandmuscle, Inc.; King’s Table Bar & Grill; Howar Painting and Wright Patterson Disc Golf Course.

Cedarville University professor and avid disc golf player Mark Gathany designed the course.

For more information about Karohl Park or the disc golf course, call GCP&T at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com.