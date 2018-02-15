Science students show projects

BELLBROOK — The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek school district held its annual science fair at the middle school Feb. 14.

More than 60 students entered projects and 47 advanced to the West District Science Day March 17 at Central State University.

Projects were judged based on originality and creativity, clarity of expression, effective use of scientific method, and knowledge gained. Each was worth 10 points. At least of 36 points were needed to advance to the district science fair.

Ten received perfect scores of 40: Dasha Crocker (high school); and middle school students Kaden Bogue; Kaori Delsing; Emma Deweese; Grace Krane; Cate Lensch; Jon Pryor; Maddie Razics; Aiden Smith; and Sam Vine.

High School Division

Dasha Crocker (40 points), Kai Delsing (38 points), Raihan Elgihani (37 points), and Rachel Kahler (36.5 points).

Middle School Division

Kaden Bogue, Kaori Delsing, Emma Deweese, Grace Krane, Cate Lensch, Jon Pryor, Maddie Razics, Aiden Smith, and Sam Vine (40 points), Andrew Hahn (39.5 points), Jaret Capozzi, Ta’eer Harel, Lucy Kundu, and Rachel Secody (39 points), Jack Agnew, Acey Faulkner, and Jacob Grismer (38.5 points), Samantha Goodwin, Abby Janus, Teagan Melton, Wesley Peters, Zane Tarr, and Olivia Trusty (38 points), Kiya Derrick, and Alex VanScoy (37.5 points), Scott Benson, Libby Chiasson, Monica Hodges, Nathaniel Richmond, and Elena Wall (37 points), Sam Crosley, and Gretchen Waller (36.5 points), Jacob Bent, Cameron Farenholz, Molly Hagler, Nikhil Mall, Karin Peterson, Kaitlyn Poston, Natalie Rodenroth, Sophia Severit, Kinley White, and Ayden Wise (36 points), Harrison Panstingle (35 points), Kate Bowers (34 points), Josh Sahlbom (34 points), Maddie Chappars and Aidan Jones (32 points), Ben Russell (31.5 points), Carson Miller and Ben Pursel (31 points), Xan Womble (30.5 points), Juliana Packard and Jarod Schock (30 points), Connor Flanagan (29.5 points), Xavier Bruce and Evan Steele (27.5 points), Collin Campbell (26 points), Amber Seger (25.5 points), and Cole Ernst and Jake Zacharias (23.5 points).