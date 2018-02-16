Posted on by

Paul Laurence Dunbar poetry comes alive

Anna Bolton | Greene County News Nathan Price impersonated Paul Laurence Dunbar in full period costume Feb. 15 at the Beavercreek Library where he read Dunbar’s poetry to a full room.


Changing his voice to match different tones of and characters in Paul Laurence Dunbar’s poems, Nathan Price also interacted with the audience, nodding to various challenges as a black author in the 20th century.


Audience members Donna Cornett, Megan McWilliams and baby Grayson Atienza, Kristen Byers, Idora Price, and Walter Price applaud a funny moment during the poetry reading.


Nathan Price as Paul Laurence Dunbar, who was born and died in Dayton, spoke of family and friends, including Orville Wright.


