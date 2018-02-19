Top kids recognized by XCS

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Xenia’s school board recognized Kids of Character for February at its recent meeting. Pictured with Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton and Board President Cheryl Marcus are Anna Denton (Cox), Kaylee Benson (Warner), Kyhler Baker (Tecumseh), Gunnar Stephan (Tecumseh), Ephraim Mulindilwa (Shawnee), Heidi Alex (high school), and Julian Burnett (McKinley). Recognized but not pictured is Louella Bond from Xenia Preshool.