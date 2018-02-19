City to host Heritage Ohio session

XENIA — Heritage Ohio officials will be in Xenia Friday, Feb. 23 to speak about the state’s historic tax credit program.

The “Historic Tax Credit Coffee Session” will take place 9-10 a.m. at The Table of Contents Restaurant inside the Blue Jacket Book Store, and will help introduce individuals and communities to the concept of rehabilitating older commercial buildings, using the federal and State of Ohio historic tax credits.

Several buildings in downtown Xenia have been awarded historic tax credits, and the coffee session will specifically feature experts speaking about the possibility of rehabilitating older buildings in Xenia by using the federal 20 percent and Ohio 25 percent historic tax credit programs.

“We are pleased that Heritage Ohio chose Xenia as a site to talk about the tax credit program and we hope historic building owners will come to learn more about how these programs can help revitalize their buildings and bring them back to life,” City Manager Brent Merriman said.

Heritage Ohio operates a very active “Main Street Programs” throughout Ohio, and selected Xenia as one of four cities in western Ohio district to host a tax credit coffee session.

For more information, call Ohio Heritage’s Joyce Barrett at 614-258-6200, or Mary Crockett from the City of Xenia at 937-376-7286.

Blue Jacket Books is at 30 S. Detroit St.