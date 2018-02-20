Posted on by

Xenia BPA students recognized


Scott Halasz | Greene County News Xenia student Ian Soderquist was honored by the Xenia board of education for finishing first in the region as a member of Business Professionals of America. He is pictured with Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton and Board President Cheryl Marcus. Also recognized but not pictured is Isabell Tettau.


Scott Halasz | Greene County News

Xenia student Ian Soderquist was honored by the Xenia board of education for finishing first in the region as a member of Business Professionals of America. He is pictured with Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton and Board President Cheryl Marcus. Also recognized but not pictured is Isabell Tettau.

Scott Halasz | Greene County News Xenia student Ian Soderquist was honored by the Xenia board of education for finishing first in the region as a member of Business Professionals of America. He is pictured with Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton and Board President Cheryl Marcus. Also recognized but not pictured is Isabell Tettau.
http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/02/web1_IMG_0127.jpgScott Halasz | Greene County News Xenia student Ian Soderquist was honored by the Xenia board of education for finishing first in the region as a member of Business Professionals of America. He is pictured with Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton and Board President Cheryl Marcus. Also recognized but not pictured is Isabell Tettau.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU