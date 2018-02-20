Xenia BPA students recognized

Scott Halasz | Greene County News
Xenia student Ian Soderquist was honored by the Xenia board of education for finishing first in the region as a member of Business Professionals of America. He is pictured with Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton and Board President Cheryl Marcus. Also recognized but not pictured is Isabell Tettau.
