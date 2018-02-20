Arrowood names February all-stars

Submitted photo

Arrowood Elementary School announced its February all-stars. The students were selected by their teachers for showing their Buccaneer best behavior. Honored were: Kennedi Boude, Emanuel Hargrave, Bailey Brehm, and Kennedy Lyons (kindergarten); Jenna Fay Jarvis, Ariana Rubio, Alexa Porter, and Kaiya Gaines (first grade); Trynytie Anderson, Michael Berry, Wyatt Long, and Nicole Melvin (second grade); Omari Applin, Gracee Hayes, Lily McHaney, and Marcus King (third grade); Sophira Rains, Brooklyn Michaels, Dominic Jones, and Audrey Austin (fourth grade); and Amirah Anderson, Lizzie Craig, and William West (fifth grade).