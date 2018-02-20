Area Digest

Mobile mammography

GREENE COUNTY — Premier Health is making it easier to get a mammogram screening with its mobile mammography coach equipped with advanced imaging equipment.

The following date and times are open for appointments: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Miami Valley Hospital Jamestown Emergency Center, 4940 Cottonville Road, Jamestown.

Schedule a mobile mammogram by calling 855-887-7364. For more information about the process and locations visit www.premierhealth.com/mobilemammo or email MobileMammo@premierhealth.com.

Budget hearings

XENIA — The 2019 School Budget Hearings will be held 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 with the last hearing scheduled in the Greene County Auditor’s Conference room, second floor, 69 Greene St. The last hearing will be held 10:20 a.m.

Mental health meeting

SPRINGFIELD — The board meeting of the Mental Health & Recovery Board of Clark, Greene and Madison Counties will meet 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 at CareerConnectEd, 700, S. Limestone St. For information call 800-435-7968.

Chili cook-off set

SPRING VALLEY — The Spring Valley Senior Center, 2551 U.S. 42 South, will host a chili cook off 12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20. Outside judges will determine the winner, who will receive a $25 gift card. The runner-up will receive a $10 gift card.

Chili will be $1 per cup. There is no charge for contestants. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served to go along with the Chili. For more information call 937-862-4475.

GCBDD parent information night

BEAVERCREEK — Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities representatives and Parent Mentor Ann Maguire will host an information session 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21 at Beavercreek City Schools Central Office’s board room, 3040 Kemp Road. Representatives will answer questions about the services offered and how to apply. This meeting is for any parent with a child aged 6-22 who has a disability. For more information email parentmentorannmaguire@gmail.com or call 937-559-4029.

Trail closed

XENIA — The Little Miami Scenic Trail from Brush Row Road to Clifton Road is closed for a water main installation by Greene County Sanitary Engineering. The project is expected to be completed by Saturday, March 31.

Trail patrons will experience barricades on this section of the trail and there is no detour route posted; trail users should not ride beyond the barricades. For more information call Greene County Parks and Trails at 937-562-6440 or email info @gcparkstrails.com.

Meeting change

CEDARVILLE — Cedar Cliff Local School District’s February board of education meeting will take place 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 at the board office.

Cattlemen banquet

XENIA — The Greene County Cattlemen’s Association will hold its annual meeting and banquet 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22 in the Assembly Hall at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 120 Fairground Road. Following dinner featuring beef, the program will include industry information and recognition of 4-H and FFA members who exhibited in the beef cattle shows at the 2017 Greene County Fair. The Cattleman of the Year will also be announced. Business items will include election of directors. Tickets are $15; reservations are required. Contact the Greene County Fair Office at 937-372-8621 or Greene County OSU Extension at 937-372-9971 or Kent’s Feed Barn at 937-766-5570.

Send area digest news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. Items may run more than once as space and time allows.

