Sugarcreek Township resident running for state rep

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP — Kim McCarthy recently announced her candidacy for Ohio House of Representative’s 73rd District.

The Sugarcreek Township resident is the lone Democrat on the ballot and will face off against the winner of the Tuesday, May 8 primary between incumbent Rick Perales and Jocelyn Smith — both Republicans. No independents have filed in advance of the May 7 primary.

District 73 includes Fairborn, Beavercreek, Bellbrook and Yellow Springs and and Bath Township, Beavercreek Township and Sugarcreek Township.

“I’ve been politically interested and engaged for years,” McCarthy said. That engagement turned into a commitment to be actively involved in local government.

“My decision to attend the weekly Greene County Commission meetings allowed me to see the impact that state decision making has on our community,” she said.

After seeing issues the county has to deal with because of state funding cutbacks, she decided that the state level was where she could most effectively advocate for the citizens of Greene County.

McCarthy said she has regularly engaged with her local county representatives, periodically questioning them in regards to some of their decision-making judgments.

“On one occasion the chairperson suggested that if I didn’t like their decision that I should run for office,” McCarthy said. “So I’ve not only decided to run for office, but I decided to run for the office above them. Direct interaction is how I started my involvement in local government, so I want it to be central to my campaign. I look forward to meeting people where they’re at and letting them know how government could and should be working for them.”

To launch her campaign, McCarthy will be hosting an event 6 p.m. Saturday, March 3 at the Wandering Griffin in Beavercreek. For more information, visit Facebook.com/events/399435750508458/, KimMcCarthyOH.com, or Facebook.com/KimMcCarthyOH.