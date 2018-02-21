XCS honors Xenia Lego team

Scott Halasz | Greene County News

McKinley Elementary Scholl’s Lego robotics team, X Marks the Bot, was recently recognized by the Xenia school board for its performance at a recent competition. Pictured with Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton and Board President Cheryl Marcus are Zachary Tolle, Trey Greene, Malaki Gill, Jocelyn Bohn, Taylor Walker and Coach Tim Carey. Also recognized but not pictured are team members Abigail Hutchins, Taylor Fuchs, Alisha Lindsay, and Christoper Chandler, and Coach Steven Tolle.