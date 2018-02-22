Students research famous Americans

XENIA — Second grade students at Tecumseh Elementary School recently completed a famous American project.
The students in Tammy Busch’s class researched the American and wrote a letter to the class from the perspective of their famous American. They shared important facts about their lives by creating a timeline and putting pictures on a poster They also dressed in special clothing to look like their research subject.
All 22 projects are on display in the school’s second grade wing.
Submitted photos Witten Duke with Robert E. Lee.
Bella Heathco with Oprah Winfrey.
Brooklynn Yates with Gabby Douglas.
Desiree Hard with Susan B. Anthony.
Iris Stanley with Pocahontas.
Joey Haynes with John Glenn.
Micah Fleming with Benjamin Franklin.
