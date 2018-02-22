Republican Party hosting dinner

BEAVERCREEK — The Greene County Republican Party is celebrating its heritage with the annual Lincoln Day Dinner 6 p.m. Thursday, March 1 at the Beavercreek Golf Club, 2800 New Germany Trebein Road.

The event will begin with a social hour from 6 p.m. in which voters can meet one-on-one with candidates competing in the May 8 primary election for Ohio governor, US Senator and Representatives, Ohio Treasurer and many more. The featured speaker is Butler County Sheriff Rick Jones, known for his policies regarding illegal immigration and the use of Narcan.

Tickets are available on the website www.GreeneCoOhioGOP.org. RSVP by Saturday, Feb. 24. Contact Jan Basham for information at 937-272-2309.