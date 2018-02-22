CU names new library dean

CEDARVILLE — Centennial Library will have new leadership when Joshua Michael assumes the position as Dean of Library Services, effective July 1.

Michael replaces Lynn Brock, who will step down after serving as director/dean for the past 43 years.

Michael, a 1999 graduate of Cedarville University, arrived on campus in July 2013 as the information services librarian focusing primarily on health sciences. Prior to his roles at Cedarville, Michael worked for nine years in the Clarks Summit University library in Pennsylvania, the last six of those as director of library services.

“I am truly humbled by the confidence placed in me to lead the library staff,” Michael said. “I look forward to serving Cedarville University in this new position and continuing the library’s tradition of effective service and its commitment to supporting academic success.”

During his tenure at Cedarville, Michael has been instrumental in leading recent advances and efficiencies at the Centennial Library in focusing research services, expanding the first-year research instruction program, developing a new paradigm for research librarians, and exploring partnerships with other academic service providers on campus. Each of these initiatives have enhanced the library’s role in student success.

“Josh’s leadership, administrative, assessment, marketing, and team-building skills will serve the library, the academic division, and the University well in his new role,” Brock said.

After earning his undergraduate degree in history from Cedarville University, Michael received his Master of Divinity degree from Northwest Baptist Seminary in 2004 and a Master of Library and Information Science from the University of Pittsburgh in 2007.

Although Brock is departing from his current role, he will serve as the university archivist and the curator of the Biblical Heritage Gallery in the Center for Biblical and Theological Studies during the 2018-19 academic year. He will fully retire from university in May 2019 after completing 50 years of service.

Brock joined the faculty in 1969 as a reference librarian. In 1973 he was named the public services librarian, and two years later was promoted to director of library services. In 2006, Brock was named the dean of library services.

“Cedarville University is grateful for Lynn Brock’s many years of faithful service,” said Dr. Thomas White, president. “We’re also grateful to have good leaders who are seeking to serve all throughout the campus, like Josh Michael, who I’m confident will do an excellent job in leading the library to serve Cedarville’s mission in standing firm “For the Word of God and the Testimony of Jesus Christ.”