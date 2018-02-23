WYSO introducing new jazz program

YELLOW SPRINGS — WYSO Public Radio will add a new locally hosted music program to its lineup on Monday, March 5. Equinox, which takes its name from the classic John Coltrane composition, is a weekly, three-hour jazz radio show.

Each Monday night, host Duante Beddingfield will lead listeners on a journey through straight-ahead jazz, from classic tracks to the latest releases, including local musicians, obscure performers and artists from all over the world putting their own unique stamp on the music.

Beddingfield is a Dayton native and formerly served as jazz writer for two local publications. He has booked jazz musicians for area venues such as Pacchia, and performs regularly around the region as a jazz vocalist with musical partner Randy Villars.

“Hosting a jazz radio program has always been one of those lifelong dreams,” said Beddingfield. “Jazz is an art form that doesn’t tend to get proper credit these days, and I’m incredibly excited for the chance to bring some great jazz to the local radio landscape. I’m looking forward to sharing some good times and great music with WYSO listeners.”

Equinox will air 8-11 p.m. Monday nights on WYSO. Shakin’ Dave Hussong’s Hall of Fame Blues will move to 3-5 p.m. Sunday afternoons.

“We are delighted to expand the number of locally-produced music shows on WYSO,” said WYSO Music Director Niki Dakota. “WYSO continues its tradition of identifying and nurturing Miami Valley residents who are passionate about music, and are driven to share it. Duante brings passion for jazz and a great deal of experience to Monday nights.”

Equinox will begin airing on WYSO on Monday, March 5. Hall of Fame Blues will be heard on Sundays beginning March 11. As part of the schedule update, Snap Judgement will now follow Tables of Contents, 10 p.m. Tuesdays and The Jewel Case will be followed by eTown 11 p.m. Thursdays.

The complete schedule of changes can be found at www.WYSO.org.