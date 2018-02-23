Bellbrook science students recognized

BELLBROOK — A record 53 students from Bellbrook schools qualified for the district science fair Saturday, March 17.
Four from the high school, four from Bell Creek Intermediate School and 45 from Bellbrook Middle School earned qualifying scores from judges.
The West District science fair is at Central State University
Submitted photos Nine Bellbrook Middle School students received 40 out of 40 points in the district’s science fair Feb. 14: Grace Krane, Jon Pryor, Kaori Delsing, Emma DeWeese, Maddie Razics, Cate Lensch, Kaden Bogue, Sam Vine, and Aiden Smith
Andrew Hahn finished second out of all the middle school students with 39.5 points.
Third place winners from Bellbrook Middle School with 39 out of 40 points are Lucy Kundu, Jaret Capozzi, Rachel Secody, and Ta’eer Harel,
Four Bell Creek Intermediate School fifth graders earned a superior to advance to the West District Science Day March 17: Zach Hansen, Caitlyn Hansen, Rya Crocker, and Molly Janus.
Four Bellbrook High School students earned a superior rating: Kai Delsing, Raihan Elgihani, Rachel Kahler and Dasha Crocker.