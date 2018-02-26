Three injured after accident on US 42

SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Three people were sent to local hospitals after a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of US Route 42 and State Route 725.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Bill Wilson, Kenneth Logel, of Xenia, was waiting to turn left onto SR 725 when his box truck was struck from behind by an SUV driven by Jonathan Southworth, of Loveland, approximately 10:50 a.m. Feb. 26.

Logel was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries, while Southworth was transported to Greene Memorial Hospital, also with minor injuries, according to Harris. An unnamed passenger in Southworth’s vehicle was also taken to the hospital.

Southworth was cited for failing to maintain assured clear distance, Harris said.

A vehicle traveling south on US Route 42 was damaged by shattered glass from Logel’s truck, Harris said.