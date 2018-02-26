Reichley receives top chamber award

XENIA — The Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce held its 69th Annual Awards Dinner Feb. 24 at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

Perk Reichley received the prestigious F.M. Torrence Award, given as a lifetime achievement award. The recipient must have participated in volunteer services and activities promoting the business, cultural, educational, religious, and civic life of the greater Xenia area without motive or personal gain.

Todd McManus received the Robert G. Babb Award, presented to the outstanding volunteer who has made the most significant contribution to the past chairman of the board during his/her tenure.

The Greene County Public Library received the Russ Remick Award, presented in recognition of distinguished leadership in the retail/service industry, and civic involvement.

Matt Bennett received the S.L. Stephan Award, presented to a chamber member who has volunteered unselfishly to promote the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce and serve the community during at least the past two years.

Jane Newton received the Barb Zajbel Xenia Ambassador Award, presented to an individual, organization, or business that is an advocate and champion of Xenia, and has a history of promoting Xenia locally, regionally, nationally, and/or internationally.