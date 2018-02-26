City offering free tax prep assistance

XENIA —The City of Xenia is offering free city tax filing assistance.

Individual taxpayers needing assistance should bring their proof of income (W-2s, 1099s, Federal schedules, etc.) to the Tax Division during regular business hours — 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. — for help in preparing returns.

Xenia has mandatory tax filing for all residents between the ages of 18 and 65 and for all business done in the city (rental properties are considered a business). Even if a Xenia resident or business has no taxable income, an annual tax return is required. Tax forms are available on the Tax Division page at www.explorexenia.com.

Returns or extension to file requests must be received in the Tax Division office or postmarked by April 17 to be considered on time. Extensions to file are not extensions to pay and penalties may occur if delay payments are made past the deadline.

The Xenia City income tax rate is 2.25 percent with a maximum credit for taxes paid to other cities of 1.5 percent. Tax payers are encouraged to review the information about estimated payment requirements available on the website or by calling 937-376-7248.

Tax payments may be made via mail, the 24-hour drop box, at the Accounts Receivable Office, the Internet or phone using Payment Services Network.