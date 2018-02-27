Area Digest

US Route 42 lane closures

GREENE COUNTY — Various lanes will be closed on US Route 42 for drainage work 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, March 2.

The work is being done between Red Stewart Airfield (Waynesville Airport) and State Rouce 725 near Spring Valley. Arrow boards and/or signs are in place to alert motorists of the upcoming work zone and restrictions. All work is contingent upon the weather. Motorists are encouraged to remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone. For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, visit www.OHGO.com.

Mobile mammography

GREENE COUNTY — Premier Health is making it easier to get a mammogram screening with its mobile mammography coach equipped with advanced imaging equipment.

The following date and times are open for appointments: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Miami Valley Hospital Jamestown Emergency Center, 4940 Cottonville Road, Jamestown.

Schedule a mobile mammogram by calling 855-887-7364. For more information about the process and locations visit www.premierhealth.com/mobilemammo or email MobileMammo@premierhealth.com.

Trail closed

XENIA — The Little Miami Scenic Trail from Brush Row Road to Clifton Road is closed for a water main installation by Greene County Sanitary Engineering. The project is expected to be completed by Saturday, March 31.

Trail patrons will experience barricades on this section of the trail and there is no detour route posted; trail users should not ride beyond the barricades. For more information call Greene County Parks and Trails at 937-562-6440 or email info @gcparkstrails.com.

Auditor’s office meetings

XENIA — The Greene County Budget Commission and the Greene County Board of Revision will hold a meeting 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday in the Greene County Auditor’s Conference Room.

Soin volunteers

BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center is accepting adult volunteer applications for those interested in doing secretarial work, data inputting, and receptionist duties. Those applying should have strong skills with MS Office Suite, have ability to answer the phone and take messages, basic knowledge of office equipment, and enjoy learning new things. Those interested should apply online at www.ketteringhealth.org/volunteer.

Kiwanis meetings

XENIA — The Xenia Kiwanis club meets 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center. The club’s main focus is on children. For more information visit www.xeniakiwanis.org.

Send area digest news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. Items may run more than once as space and time allows.

