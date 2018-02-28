Workshop designed to help parents succeed

BEAVERCREEK — Soin Medical Center will present a free workshop designed to give parents the tools they need to successfully raise their children.

The Parent Toolshop Series – Secrets to Parenting Success will be held 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, March 3 through Dec. 1 at Soin Medical Center Kumar Conference Center.

“I learned about this great workshop and thought it was a way to help Greene County parents,” said Soin Volunteer Director Marilee Pretzinger.

The workshop will be presented by professionals Jody Johnston Pawel, LSW, CFLE and Belinda Long, BS elementary education. The series is sponsored by a grant from Henny Penny Corporation in Eaton.

Johnston Pawel empowers parents with a unique system and practical tools for preventing common challenges and finding individualized solutions to problems that fit their family’s needs. As an internationally-recognized parenting expert, author and speaker for more than 30 years, she has trained more than 50,000 parents and family professionals worldwide. Learn more about Johnston Pawel and take the first step towards learning the Universal Blueprint for Parenting Success at www.ParentsToolshop.com.

Long has more than 20 years’ experience working with special needs children and foster-adoptive parents. She is a foster-adoptive parent herself and has been a certified Parents Toolshop Group Facilitator and Parent Coach since 2011. She is also the leader and speaker coordinator for Relationship Toolshop International Training Institute, LLC, so she can help more professionals reach more parents and empower them with the skills they need to achieve their parenting goals.

“I listened to the presenters at a recent workshop and I was enthralled learning about the psychology of a child. As a parent myself I wish I had these tools when I was raising my children,” Pretzinger added.

There will be 10 specialized workshops. The first one begins March 3 with Six Simple Secrets Successful Parents Know. According to the presenters, “Most parents say their children are the most important people in the world to them, that they want to be the best parent they can be, and that parenting is the most important job they will ever have. Find out why research says good parenting matters more to children than a good education, and learn tips to be prepared for the most important job of your life.”

Workshops will continue each month through December. The dates and topics include: April 7 – How to Get Kids to Cooperate, the First Time You Ask; May 5 –And Baby Makes 5;

June 2 –Building Your Parenting Team; July 7 – Preventing Sibling Rivalry; Aug. 4 – The Top 10 Mistakes Most Parents Make and How to Avoid or Correct Them; Sept. 1 – Taming Temper Tantrums; Oct. 6 – Halting Bedtime Hassles; Nov. 3 –Transforming Picky Eaters into Healthy Foodies and Dec 1 – Why Do Kids Do That? How to Break Children of Bad Habits.

“We are excited to offer this workshop at Soin,” said Pretzinger.

Parents, grandparents, caregivers and those wishing to attend should register by emailing marilee.pretzinger@ketteringhealth.org or calling 937-702-4170.

Story courtesy of The Greene Medical Foundation – Greene Memorial Hospital and Soin Medical Center hospital.