Music festival featuring Grammy winners

WILMINGTON — Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers and Xenia’s Classic Country Radio are inviting Greene County residents to the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at the Roberts Convention Centre in Wilmington.

Presented by Rue Farms Rustic Potato Chips, the two-day festival will feature award-winning bluegrass artists Rhonda Vincent and Ricky Skaggs.

After seven nominations, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage took home a 2018 Grammy Award in the Best Bluegrass Album category for “All The Rage – In Concert Volume One [LIVE].” Rhonda Vincent will take the stage on Friday.

Saturday’s show will be highlighted with a performance by the legendary Ricky Skaggs. With a career spanning over 50 years, Ricky Skaggs, along with his band Kentucky Thunder, is the leader in the bluegrass world, not only for his mastery of music, but also for his critical acclaim. With 15 Grammy wins, he is in a category few others can claim. His list of International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Awards is also a lengthy one.

“It’s always thrilling to present a great lineup at our festivals,” stated event producer Joe Mullins. “This spring will be the first time we’ve featured Grand Ole Opry star, Ricky Skaggs. As one of the most respected artists in bluegrass, country, and gospel music, Ricky always takes an event to the highest level. And the Queen of Bluegrass, Rhonda Vincent, is back by popular demand. She will host an all-star jam Friday night as well with all the super talented ladies on our show Friday. You won’t want to miss a minute of either day!”

With IBMA wins for Gospel Recorded Performance of the Year and Emerging Artist of the Year, festival host band Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers are a bluegrass force to be reckoned with, producing chart-topping hit after hit.

The Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival is a biannual acoustic music event that occurs each March and November. The event is family-friendly. In addition to two full days of top talent, there will be a Jam Session Central area for pickers and everyone will have an opportunity to enter to win door prizes as well as raffle prizes including a Deering Goodtime banjo, Loar mandolin, or Blueridge guitar.

An instrument check, food, and various vendors offer value-added extras to all attendees in a smoke and alcohol-free environment. Guests will enjoy shopping for everything from instruments and musicians’ accessories to jewelry.

The Roberts Centre also includes a Holiday Inn hotel, Max and Erma’s Restaurant, and RV parking. The centre is located twelve miles south of Xenia and five miles north of Wilmington at the intersection of US 68 and I-71, Exit 50.

Advance ticket sales are available through Saturday, March 17. General admission passes are $35 for one day or $65 for two days. Ticket sales resume at the door during the festival at 10 a.m. daily for $5 more. General admission seating for children 16 and under is free with an adult ticket purchase.

Tickets are available now at www.somusicfest.com or by calling the box office at 937-372-5804. Details can be found at the website or by following SOIMF on Facebook.