Local sorority raises money for heart association

WILBERFORCE — The Wilberforce chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority hosted a “heart smart party” Feb. 24 in support of the sorority’s February Community Impact Day initiative, “Pink Goes Red for Heart Health.”

Under the Target III Health Initiative, the picture painting event focus area was stroke prevention with an emphasis on hypertension management, diet and exercise. The Rho Omega Chapter invited the American Heart Association to participate in the fundraiser. Approximately 100 guests experienced a fun-filled afternoon using their creative and artistic abilities to design and paint a canvas depiction of hands forming a heart as the sun is setting at dusk in the background.

To help raise money for the heart association, the sorority held a silent auction and 50-50 raffle, during which $500 was raised. Members assembled several themed gift baskets relating to the sorority’s target programs: educational enrichment, health promotion, family strengthening, environmental ownership and global impact.

Guests also participated in a conversation regarding women’s health lead by a spokesperson from the American Heart Association. Her remarks were personal, thought provoking and informative. She shared information promoting awareness and education for women’s cardiovascular disease and each guest received the association’s red dress pin, key chain and ballpoint pen.