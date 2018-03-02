Chamber welcomes three to the board

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce welcomes three new members to its board of directors for the three year term beginning January 2018.

Stephen Brown is the director of sales and marketing at the Hilton Garden Inn Dayton-Beavercreek. Additionally, Brown is a local business owner of Always Sublime Photography LLC as well as A.S. Media LLC.

He currently serves as a board member/committee chair for Greene LEADS; committee member on the Beavercreek 4th of July Parade; incoming board member of the Beavercreek Rotary Club and new member to the United Way of Greater Dayton Area Donor Relations Council. Brown was recently awarded “Young Professional of the Year” by the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce.

Dianna Cordle is the director of sales at the Holiday Inn in Fairborn. As an active member of the Beavercreek Chamber, Cordle is the current committee chair for the Taste of Greene County and has also chaired the committee that organized Monte Carlo Night.

In conjunction with the Holiday Inn, she is active with fundraisers and activities that support Habitat for Humanity, Greene LEADS, Michael’s House, Greene Giving, Feed the Creek and the local USO. She lives in Xenia with her husband, Mark.

Brian Jarvis is an United States Air Force veteran and retired defense contractor and has been a member of the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce since 2009. Jarvis is a former mayor, vice mayor and city councilman of Beavercreek and has served on a number of local, county, and regional boards and commissions. He is currently a member of numerous local community and advocacy groups. He lives in Beavercreek with his wife, Connie O’Brien.

The Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce is the fifth-largest chamber in the Dayton region with 560 members.

Other board members include: Monique Reeves – Board Chair; Kristie Miller – Vice Chair; Tabitha Guidone – Treasurer; Sandy Brubaker – Past Board Chair; Jeff Brock, Chris Beck, Teresa Howard Geraci, Ed O’Shaughnessy, Toni Overholser, Jen Ramsey, Mark Weinstein and Peter Williams.