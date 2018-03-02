CU pharm student selected as up-and-comer

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University pharmacy student Myriam Shaw Ojeda has been recognized as one of the nation’s top up-and-coming pharmacy leaders by the American Pharmacists Association — Academy of Student Pharmacists (APhA-ASP). She will be recognized during the APhA Annual Meeting and Exposition March 16-19.

The APhA Student Leadership Award recognizes outstanding academic achievement and leadership ability. The organization represents thousands of pharmacy students across the nation, but only four receive Leadership Awards each year.

Shaw Ojeda was nominated for this award by a peer from another university who recognized her leadership efforts. She is the current president of the Cedarville University School of Pharmacy’s chapter of APhA-ASP and has been actively involved in working with other chapters of APha-ASP in the region.

Shaw Ojeda works across student organizations and schools to host events and advance the pharmacy field, encouraging leadership development in her peers. To her professors, Shaw Ojeda is an example of the core values of Cedarville University’s School of Pharmacy: leadership development, innovation, ethics, collaboration, character and global focus.

“I have been humbled by the quality of students within our program, and Myriam is an example of a student who goes far beyond expectations to lead with excellence, integrity, motivation and a servant’s heart,” said Dr. Aleda Chen, assistant dean of the school of pharmacy. “This award simply recognizes what she lives every day.”

For Shaw Ojeda, receiving this award signifies the trust that her peers and mentors put in her leadership.

“It is a testimony to the Lord’s guidance in my life and the people who have supported me along the way,” she said. “A leader cannot lead in isolation; I am grateful for the wonderful teams I have gotten to work with.”