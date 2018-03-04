Health science students earn medals at competition

XENIA — Students in Greene County Career Center’s Health Science Academy recently earned medals at the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) regional competition.

HOSA is a career-technical student organization that provides students in health- and medical-related career areas with leadership, competition and networking opportunities. Program teachers are Lyna McKinley and Faith Sorice.

Medal-earners include juniors Kelli Baxter (Yellow Springs) — third place in Life Support Skills; Mary Hart (Fairborn) — first place in medical assisting; Elisabeth Hayden (Fairborn) — first place Interviewing Skills; Kayleena Hicks (Beavercreek) — first place personal care; Alyssa Lewis (Fairborn) — third place medical assisting.

Senior award winners include Emily Butts (Greeneview) — second place prepared Speaking; Mackenzie Collier (Xenia), Danielle Dailey (Cedarville), Brooke Hentrich (Greeneview), Shyann Predmore (Fairborn) and Gabrielle Peyton (Cedarville) — first place MRC partnership; Alana Fleming and Ciarra Booth (Fairborn), Rebecca Holland (Xenia) — second place HOSA Bowl; Madelyn Riley (Fairborn) — second place home health aide; Mikaela Reynolds (Fairborn) — third place home health aide; Breanna Kienzle (Bellbrook) — second place Knowledge Test: Human Growth and Development; Jayden Moebius (Beavercreek) — first place Knowledge Test: Pathophysiology.

The HOSA State Leadership Conference and competitions will be held Tuesday-Wednesday, April 10-11 at the Columbus Convention Center.