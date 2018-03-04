Kasich appoints new CSU trustee

WILBERFORCE — Governor John Kasich has appointed a Dayton-area non-profit executive to the Central State University Board of Trustees.

Iris Martinez Juergens, executive director of the American Lung Association, Cincinnati-Dayton region, was appointed to an eight-year term ending in 2026. She will fill a vacant position on the board. Her appointment brings the number of trustees to eight plus one student trustee.

Martinez Juergens has served as the executive director of the area American Lung Association since January. Prior to that, she was regional volunteer services officer for the American Red Cross, Ohio Buckeye Region. Other positions held include executive director of the American Red Cross South Texas Chapter and director of foundation for the St. Leonard Franciscan Community Foundation.