County-wide property imaging begins

GREENE COUNTY — A county-wide property imaging project is underway.

Greene County Auditor David Graham has contracted Tyler Technologies, Inc. of Dayton to provide real property appraisal services for the county’s 2020 general reassessment. The services include establishing property values for all real property and land parcels within Greene County.

As part of the initial data collection phase of the reassessment, a county-wide property imaging project will provide detailed, high-resolution street level images beginning March 6. Tyler Technologies field staff will photograph properties from customized white vans that will be clearly marked with signs indicating they are conducting a mapping and appraisal project for the county.

The imaging crews are expected to be in the area for the next eight to 10 weeks. During that time they will be in constant communication with the auditor’s office. Information concerning their routes will be provided to the 9-1-1 dispatch centers.

The digital photographs will improve the quality of visual data used by the county and Tyler Technologies appraisers during and after the reassessment, as well as assist in the verification and correction of addressing discrepancies. The photos will be helpful for emergency management recovery reports that are necessary for state and federal assistance.

With recent and accurate images, the auditor’s office will be able to further assist homeowners and business owners by providing “before” pictures if ever they need to file a property loss claim, in addition to supporting up-to-date and accurate property valuations.

For further information, contact the county auditor’s office at 937-562-5065.