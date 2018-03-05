Breakfast gets sticky

BELLBROOK — Families enjoyed hot pancakes and Narrows Reserve maple syrup at Greene County Parks & Trails’ Annual Maple Sugar Pancake Breakfast March 3 at Bellbrook Middle School.

The feast also included sausage, oranges, milk, coffee, tea and juice. Attendees also had the opportunity to buy maple syrup and maple candy.

After breakfast, naturalists led hikes in the Sugar Grove at Narrows to demostrate how sap from maple trees is transformed into syrup. Sugaring season can begin as early as late January but usually begins the second week of February and runs through the second week of March.

For more information about GCP&T, call 937-562-6440 or email info@co.greene.oh.us.