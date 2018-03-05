Regent to speak at meeting

XENIA — The next Xenia Republican Women’s Club will feature Sally Buchanan, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Regent of the Catharine Greene Chapter.

The club will meet 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 13 at the Community Center, 1265 W. Second St.

Buchanan will explain how the DAR promotes historic preservation, education of history and patriotism. She is a 1970 graduate of St. Elizabeth Nursing School and served as a nurse for 45 years. She has three adult children and is also an Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist – working at Cowan Lake and Caesarcreek.

The program will be followed by a business meeting and refreshments. The public is invited to attend. For more information call 937-371-2134.