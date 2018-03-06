Feb. 8

Nathan E. Skinner, 3414 Linden Ave., Dayton, guilty reckless operation, $365 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Anthony R. Thompson, 4111 Wagner Road, Beavercreek, guilty reckless operation, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Robert T. Dirksen, 3880 Southview Ave., Dayton, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control.

Alyssa S. Willibey, 1081 Paintersville New Jasper, Xenia, no contest OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Michael A. Lizzi, 128 Spinning, Riverside, guilty physical control, $365 fines, 90 days, 90 suspended. No future similar violations for two years. No restitution as per the victim insurance has covered. Good behavior for two years.

Arnold R. Daniels, 346 Florence Ave., Fairborn, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control.

Donald L. Green, 3811 E. 3rd St., Dayton, guilty physical control, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.