Zoning work sessions

BOWERSVILLE — The Jefferson Township Zoning Commission has scheduled work sessions 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, Aug. 21, Nov. 20 and Feb. 19, 2019. The work sessions will be held at the Jefferson Township Fire Station, 3188 Maysville St. The purpose of the work sessions is to discuss zoning issues.

Kiwanis meetings

XENIA — The Xenia Kiwanis club meets 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center. The club’s main focus is on children. For more information visit www.xeniakiwanis.org.

Trustees meetings

XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Board of Trustees will hold all regular meetings and work sessions for the calendar year 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Township Office, 8 Brush Row Road. Any changes or additions can be found on the township website at www.xeniatownship.org.

Zoning commission

XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Zoning Commission will hold meetings 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month for the 2017 calendar year. Any changes can be found on the Township website at www.xeniatownship.org.

Volunteers sought

XENIA — The Xenia Food Pantry needs volunteers. The volunteers work one time per month, a shift is three and half hours in length and is either in the morning or afternoon. There is no heavy lifting involved in any of the three positions. To help the Pantry call 937-372-8441 and leave name, telephone number, and the someone will be in contact. A further explanation of the positions will be given at that time. The pantry is located on Ledbetter Road behind the county building.

Send area digest news items to editor@xeniagazette.com.

