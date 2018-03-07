GCCC to host county-wide chamber event

XENIA — Greene County Career Center invites members of the various Greene County chambers of commerce to an all-county chamber chat 5-7 p.m. March 22 at the school on West Enon Road.

With the award-winning culinary arts program doing the catering, the event allows chamber members to network with those from all corners of Greene County.

“We have hosted these chamber chats in past years and saw tremendous turnouts,” said GCCC Superintendent David Deskins. “The value of people being able to meet and network with members from all seven chambers is immeasurable. Additionally, all seven communities will be represented by students in our various programs with displays from their career-technical programs. The fact that Chef Hamdy and our culinary arts students are providing hors d’oeuvres is always a big draw.”

The menu will have an international theme with hors d’oeuvres created with items representing Morocco, Italy, France, Greece and the Pacific Island among others. Student displays will also be featured in the cafeteria and Deskins will provide an update on the school expanding its programming in relation to the Take Flight Initiative. The event is free and open to chamber members or anyone in Greene County interested in chamber membership.

Greene County Career Center is located at 2960 West Enon Road, just off State Route 235 between Xenia and Fairborn. Visitors are asked to park in the rear lot and enter at door 26. For more information, contact Ron Bolender at 937-372-6941 ext. 111.