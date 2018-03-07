CU nursing students screening politicians

CEDARVILLE — High-stakes policy decisions. Demanding constituents. Across-the-aisle bickering.

Public service can be a tension-filled and potentially unhealthy way of life. What better group to discover their level of pressure — blood pressure, that is.

Cedarville University students from the school of nursing, along with students from other Ohio nursing schools, will perform blood pressure screenings on state politicians Wednesday, March 14. The blood pressure screening is a collaborative effort between the Ohio Nurses Association and the Ohio Council of Deans and Directors of nursing programs and is part of Nursing Day at the Statehouse.

Eight Cedarville students from the Nursing Honor Society and the Student Nurses Association will participate. They will be accompanied by Dr. Angelia Mickle, dean of the school of nursing, and Suzanne Lefever, assistant dean and director of undergraduate nursing.

The screenings are a continuation of the national Million Hearts 2022 campaign, a five-year initiative led by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services to prevent one million heart attacks and strokes. On Valentine’s Day this year, Cedarville University participated in Million Hearts Day by performing blood pressure screenings on campus. The statehouse event will attempt to screen legislators, as well as 400 nurses and nursing students in attendance.

“This is a great opportunity for our students to participate in a collaborative event with students across the state of Ohio,” Lefever said. “They will be able to glimpse the greater picture of healthcare and the impact they can have in the community and with large population groups focusing on a national problem. Even as individuals, they are able to have an impact on health through screening and education.”