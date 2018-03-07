Town clock removed for repair

BEAVERCREEK — The streetscape clock may be missing on intersection of North Fairfield Road and Dayton-Xenia Road for some time as city officials have sent it to be repaired and refurbished.

The city has been discussing the 13-year-old clock for some time and the need for repair. So now, the head of the clock has been removed and will be sent back to the manufacture, Verdin Clock Company. The clock could be out of commission from two to three weeks.

The clock was added to the community in 2005, as a way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its incorporation. The celebration also included Beaver sculptures that were scattered throughout, each as different as the next. The city also received an anniversary quilt, an Ox Roast, and other family events were scheduled.

In the 1990s, a public works employee for the City of Beavercreek was killed on New Germany Trebein Road, while doing road maintenance work. Citizens set up an account to collect money for a street clock in his honor. Only a small portion of what was needed was raised and the project was unable to move forward. During the planning of the 25th anniversary celebration, the street clock idea about and has been a great addition to the community.

The 25th anniversary committee built a fundraiser to sell miniature replicas of the commemorative clock to raise enough funds to install the street clock. Community minded residents who participated got their name engraved on plaques, which are posted on the base of the clock.

The remainder of the clock fund will pay for the repairs and help keep a future historical landmark alive.

Submitted photo Beavercreek’s clock is getting refurbished and will soon be back at its stop. http://www.xeniagazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2018/03/web1_Clock.jpg Submitted photo Beavercreek’s clock is getting refurbished and will soon be back at its stop.