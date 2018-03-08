HeartSong to record album live in concert

CEDARVILLE — When Cedarville University’s HeartSong records an album, all four of its traveling music ministry teams come together in a reunion of song. This year, a live audience will have a chance to join the chorus.

HeartSong will record its live album, “Foundations,” during a concert 7 p.m. Saturday, March 17 in Cedarville University’s Jeremiah Chapel. It is free and open to the public.

The concert and album will include a wide range of music, from a contemporary arrangement of the classic hymn “Before the Throne of God Above” to modern worship songs like Housefires’ “Build My Life.”

“We wanted to remind people of who God is and why we trust in him, so the songs include ideas that are pillars of our faith, that are foundational to what we believe and who we know God to be,” explained Ashlynn Kelly, the ministry and event coordinator for HeartSong Ministries.

“We’re all looking for something to place our hope and our trust in, and we would argue Jesus is that firm foundation,” said Kelly. “It’s our prayer that the people coming to the live event or listening to the recording would be convicted and place their trust in the firm foundation of Jesus.”

The “Foundations” album will be available Tuesday, May 1 on CD, for digital download on iTunes or through Spotify.

HeartSong is a traveling music ministry of Cedarville University that performs at churches and camps throughout the country. Their online presence via YouTube videos and streaming services have created a global community of HeartSong listeners.