Turner presents congressional award

COLUMBUS — Congressman Mike Turner (OH-10) presented the Black History Month Congressional Award for Community Service to Central State University Professor Jeremy Winston recently.

“Jeremy’s talented voice is critical to our community,” said Congressman Turner. “His leadership at Central State University as the chorus director is shaping the next generation of Miami Valley’s minds. I am proud to recognize his service by presenting him with the third annual Black History Month Congressional Award for Community Service.”

“This honor is special to me because I take it as an endorsement of my commitment to the work of educating the population of students at Central State University,” said Jeremy Winston, assistant professor of music and chorus director, Central State University. “This education comes in the form of music-making at a world-class level. With our group of dedicated musicians and leaders, I know that we can capture the imagination and admiration of Ohio, the nation, and the world.”

Winston joined Central State University in 2013 as assistant professor and director of the CSU Chorus to continue its legacy of excellence in choral music. The 45-member choir has performed at the White House and abroad at the Vatican, throughout China and across Europe, where they performed for sold-out audiences including in Prague, Czech Republic with the Czech National Symphony Orchestra.

“We are pleased that Congressman Turner selected Mr. Winston as the recipient of this award,” said CSU President Cynthia Jackson-Hammond. “Mr. Jeremy Winston is an outstanding conductor and musical maestro of extraordinary talent! To have this distinguished musician of international acclaim is of immense value to our students, the CSU community and to the professional profile of the University.”

The Chorus appears on several Telarc International CD recordings: The Best of Erich Kunzel, Gershwin Centennial Edition, Play Ball, Blue Monday, Porgy and Bess, and Amen: A Gospel Celebration which was nominated for a Grammy Award in 1994. In January 2015, they were invited by Governor John Kasich to perform at his inauguration.

“Like Mr. Winston, Central State University has a wide array of co-curricular programs designed to educate, build leadership, cultivate talents and develop team camaraderie,” said Jackson-Hammond. “We are so fortunate to have his talents shared with young musical aspirants.”

The Chorus is set to release a live-recorded CD this year to include its most requested song, “Total Praise,” and songs from well-known movies such as Porgy and Bess, Dreamgirls, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Ray.