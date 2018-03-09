Creator of Secret Keeper Girl returns to Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE — Best-selling author Dannah Gresh, a 1989 alumna of Cedarville University, will return to her alma mater to speak in chapel on Thursday, March 22.

Gresh and her husband, Bob, have founded two organizations: Pure Freedom and Secret Keeper Girl. Both organizations put on events in cities across the nation to promote purity among young adults and strengthen mother-daughter relationships.

In 2013, Gresh delivered a TED Talk on tolerance for virginity. “The Walk of Fame vs The Walk of Shame” is a nine-minute challenge to young adults to normalize the choice of abstinence in our country.

Gresh is also an accomplished author, writing more than 25 books including, “And the Bride Wore White,” “Lies Young Women Believe,” and “Get Lost: Your Guide to Finding True Love.”

The Gresh family run a farm in State College, Pennsylvania. They have three young adult children: Robby, Lexi and Autumn.

