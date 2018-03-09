Democratic primary candidate reception

WILBERFORCE — The Greene County Democratic Party announced a reception for voters to meet the Democratic candidates for the May 8 primary ballot.

This event will be the opportunity for voters to put a face, a voice, and a platform on the candidates. The 2018 Primary Candidate Reception will take place 1-3 p.m. March 17 at the National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center, 1350 Brush Row Road. Guests will include the following Democratic candidates: Rob Richardson for State Treasurer; Stephanie Dodd, for Lt Governor as Joe Schiavoni’s running mate; Theresa Gasper for U.S. Congress OH-10; Rob Klepinger for U.S. Congress OH-10; Michael Milisits for U.S. Congress OH-10; Kim McCarthy for State Representative HD-73; Surrogate for Anne Gorman for State Representative HD-74; Steve Bujenovic for Greene County Commissioner; Susan Lopez for Greene County Commissioner and Cyndi L. Pauwels for Greene County Clerk of Courts.

Each candidate will have the opportunity to make brief remarks.

Greene County Democratic Party Chair Doris Adams said, “These candidates are stepping up to provide transparent and responsible governance that is lacking now. We are excited to have voters come to the reception and meet the future.”

RSVP via phone 937-372-6003, email GreeneOHDems@gmail.com or on Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/840094099507049/.

For more information contact Greene County Democratic Party, GreeneOHDems@gmail.com, 10 S Detroit St, Xenia, office hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays; office phone: 937-372-6003.