Cedarville Students of the Month

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville High and Middle School announced February Student of the Month. The following students were recognized:

Sixth grade: Kaiden Odon – Kaiden is a quiet and kind student. Kaiden has been making an effort to be more prepared for class.

Seventh grade: Claire Wood – Claire will work on something until she has it correct and is a very determined person. She has a great attitude and a can-do spirit.

Eighth grade: Mia Turner – Mia is always friendly, positive and smiling. She is a great participant in class with good questions.

Ninth grade: Hunter Baldwin – Hunter has a great attitude and works hard. Hunter is an excellent student and is always ready for class; he is a true class leader who has the trust of his classmates.

Tenth grade: Kerrin Snyder – Kerrin is a hard working student who does not let personal challenges get in the way of her goals. She works very hard in the classroom and in our FFA Chapter as a leader.

Eleventh grade: Tevia Carr – Tevia accepts challenges and is quick to participate. She is a quiet leader, a great role model, kind and polite. Tevia’s work is high quality with care and precision.

Twelfth grade: Kaitlin Belliveau – Kate is an upbeat, energetic student who radiates positively. She continues to work hard throughout the year even when she is extremely busy. Kate’s fun, happy personality spreads sunshine throughout the school.