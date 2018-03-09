Posted on by

Chamber gets social

Barb Slone | Greene County News Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a business after hours social event March 8 at Key Bank, 120 N. Detroit St. The event hosted the artwork of Gary Blevins.

