Chamber gets social

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a business after hours social event March 8 at Key Bank, 120 N. Detroit St. The event hosted the artwork of Gary Blevins.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a business after hours social event March 8 at Key Bank, 120 N. Detroit St. The event hosted the artwork of Gary Blevins.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a business after hours social event March 8 at Key Bank, 120 N. Detroit St. The event hosted the artwork of Gary Blevins.

Barb Slone | Greene County News

Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a business after hours social event March 8 at Key Bank, 120 N. Detroit St. The event hosted the artwork of Gary Blevins.